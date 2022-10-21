Justices take undated ballot case, don’t halt ballot curing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court is ruling in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots. The state Supreme Court justices also agreed Friday to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes. Since mail-in ballots have become much more widely used, some counties have been contacting voters to fix problems such as missing signatures, while others have not. Republicans want to prevent the practice in all 67 counties.

