Vote count shows Slovenia presidency to be decided in runoff

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Early results of Slovenia’s presidential election show a a right-wing politician and a centrist independent candidate heading for a runoff vote. With 85% of the vote counted Sunday night, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar was in the lead with 34%, followed by lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar with nearly 27%, Trailing third was Social Democrat Milan Brglez, the candidate of the ruling liberal government, who garnered some 15% of the vote. Since no one managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots needed for an outright victory, a runoff vote with Logar and Pirc Musar will be held on Nov. 13.

