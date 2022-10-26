State media: Jordan’s ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan’s state-run news agency says the country’s government ministers submitted their resignations to the prime minister ahead of an anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. Petra reported the move Wednesday. It would be the fifth Cabinet shakeup under Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh, who was appointed in 2020. Jordan has suffered in recent years, with its economy burdened by a surge of refugees as well as high unemployment, poverty and corruption. King Abdullah II frequently shakes up his government, appointing a new prime minister and Cabinet every year or two. Although no major policy changes are expected, the government shuffle appears to be aimed at assuring the public that he is responsive during difficult times.

