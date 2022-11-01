Exit poll points to no clear winner in Danish election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danes have voted in a parliamentary election Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call amid the fallout from her government’s contentious decision to cull millions of minks as a pandemic response measure. An exit poll by broadcaster TV2 after voting ended Tuesday showed the center-left bloc led by Frederiksen’s Social Democrats would not get enough votes for a majority in Parliament, but neither would the center-right opposition. The exit poll, carried out by the Megafon research institute for TV2, suggested the new Moderates party led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen would hold the balance of power.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.