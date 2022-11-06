Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — President Paul Biya of Cameroon is marking 40 years in power but staying out of the spotlight as questions swirl around the 89-year-old leader. Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central African nation in July, Decrees and photos of Biya receiving various diplomats are regularly posted on the president’s social media accounts. An event was scheduled at City Hall in Cameroon’s capital on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary, but Biya wasn’t expected to attend. Some think the president’s son is positioning himself as a possible successor. There are fears the eventual end of the president’s tenure could cause chaos to break out.

