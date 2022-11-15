Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — The office of Georgia’s attorney general says it will appeal a ruling that overturns a ban on most abortions starting around six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling Tuesday by a judge in Fulton County applies statewide. The ruling says the ban violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent at the time it became law in 2019. The ban had been in effect since July. The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia represented doctors and advocacy groups that had asked the judge to throw out the law. The group says it expects abortions past six weeks to resume Wednesday at some clinics.

