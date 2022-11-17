Netanyahu says Turkey’s Erdogan agrees to reset ties

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel and Turkey have agreed to a fresh start in ties. Relations between the former allies became icy under Netanyahu, who is expected to return to power in the coming weeks, after he forms a coalition government. Relations were already on the mend between the two countries since Netanyahu was ousted from office last year. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s relations with Israel under Netanyahu were particularly frosty. Netanyahu’s office says that in a phone call between the two leaders on Thursday, the they vowed to cooperate and start afresh.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.