Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. The recommendations in the report, compiled by 10 independent experts and submitted to Kishida on Tuesday, said Japan needs to strengthen its economy to pay for military spending, while reinforcing the arms industry and research and development of dual-use cutting edge technology. Kishida earlier this year pledged to drastically reinforce Japan’s military capability and spending in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

