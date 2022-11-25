Chicago man charged in slaying of boy struck by stray bullet

CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family’s westside Chicago home. Police say Joseph Serrano of Chicago was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. Akeem Briscoe apparently was getting ready for bed on Oct. 26 when someone fired multiple shots in a nearby alley and a bullet struck the child in the abdomen. He later died at a hospital. Police have said that shots were fired from one group of people at another group in a car in the alley. A 16-year-old boy also was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.

