Oregon high court declines to overturn decision on gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday declined to overturn a lower court judge’s decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines, was due to take effect Thursday. But Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it on Tuesday, just hours after a federal court ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argues in an urgent filing Wednesday that Raschio got it wrong. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says in a statement that the federal and state constitutions allow such reasonable regulations.

