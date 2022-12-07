Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people were hurt. Emergency services for the Catalonia region said no one was seriously injured, although 39 people were taken to medical centers. The collision on Wednesday occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. Officials said that one passenger train was stopped when another ran into it from behind. Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

