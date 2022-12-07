UN summit: Don’t repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Scientists around the world warned governments who will be gathering in Montreal this week for the United Nations biodiversity summit to not repeat past mistakes and urged officials to “avoid trade-offs” between people and conservation needs in a report Monday. The study published in the One Earth Journal found that even though there has been an increase in investment in conservation over the last three decades governments “have not succeeded in bending the curve on biodiversity decline.”

