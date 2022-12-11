Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members. A spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk that 10 members have resigned. A city engineer fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police. Some current and former members have expressed frustrations with the way the investigation has been handled. The commission chairman says the commission’s work will continue.

