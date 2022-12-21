Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin is warning that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s invasion. A Kremlin spokesman made the comments Wednesday. Russia’s defense minister also called for expanding Moscow’s military by at least 500,000 troops. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would take lessons learned in the conflict to strengthen Russia’s armed forces. He said special emphasis would go to the country’s nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.”

