Rain, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, others missing
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 32 dead and 24 missing. Officials say more than 56,000 people are still in emergency shelters after bad weather disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines. Most of the deaths are from drowning while among the missing are fishermen whose boats capsized. The weather bureau says light to heavy rains may fall over the next 24 hours in some of the same areas affected by the floods.