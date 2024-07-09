Bob Dylan is giving fans a chance to relive his 1974 tour with the Band on a staggering 27-disc set
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan fans who want to relive his memorable 1974 concert tour with The Band will soon have the opportunity to own most of it. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced it would release a CD box set in September that will contain full recordings of 27 of that tour’s 40 show. It’s definitely for completists; the box will contain previously unreleased recordings of 417 songs, including some 21 versions of “Lay Lady Lay.” Dylan and his record companies have never been shy about serving completists in his fan base. When it comes out in September, it will only be his third largest box set.