Thousands of Indonesians attempt to storm parliament to protest changes to election law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who attempted to storm parliament after they tore down a section of fence and threw stones at police. The unrest on Thursday forced the legislature to delay a vote on controversial changes to election laws that could further enhance the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Parliament met in an emergency session to overturn one decision made by the country’s Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another. The Constitutional Court on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to an age limit that prevents people younger than 30 from running for regional governorships, which would prevent Widodo’s youngest son from running in a regional contest in Central Java.

