US agency to reexamine permit for Hyundai’s $7.6 billion electric vehicle plant in Georgia
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency has agreed to reexamine an environmental permit for Hyundai’s $7.6 billion electric vehicle plant in Georgia after conservationists complained that regulators failed to properly assess the factory’s impacts on the local water supply. The Army Corps of Engineers said in letters to the Ogeechee Riverkeeper environmental group and economic developers Friday that it will reassess its 2022 determination that the plant would have “negligible impacts.” Hyundai is working to start production by the end of the year at its first U.S. electric vehicle plant west of Savannah. The riverkeeper group in June threatened to file suit, saying the Army Corps’ permit relied on outdated data and made incorrect assumptions about the projects water needs.