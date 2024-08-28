What to know after Texas authorities searched the homes of Latino campaign volunteers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Latino voting rights group is calling for a federal investigation after Texas authorities searched the homes of its volunteers last week and seized phones and computers. Officials say the raids came as part of an investigation by the state’s attorney general into allegations of voter fraud. No charges have been filed against those targeted. And the group, the Latino League of United Latin American Citizens, says its people’s civil rights were violated. It believes the searches were part of an effort to suppress Latino votes. The Texas attorney general’s office and the U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

