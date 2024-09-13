Opinions on what Tagovailoa should do next vary after his 3rd concussion since joining Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban has a message for Tua Tagovailoa: Listen to experts, then decide what happens next. Antonio Pierce had another message: It’s time to retire. Saban, Pierce and countless others within the game were speaking out Friday about Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback who is now dealing with the third concussion of his NFL career — all coming within the last 24 months. He was hurt in the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, leaving the game after a scary and all-too-familiar on-field scene.

