An Iowa shootout leaves a fleeing suspect dead and 2 police officers injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An early morning shootout has left two Iowa police officers hospitalized and a suspect dead. Des Moines police say the fatal encounter began around 1:40 a.m. Monday when patrol officers tried to pull over a vehicle and the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued before the fleeing vehicle crashed a short time later. Police say that when officers tried to arrested the driver, he pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them. Police say several officers returned fire and killed the man. Two officers were shot and rushed to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

