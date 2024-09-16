Disney trips meant for homeless students went to NYC school employees’ kids, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say six employees of New York City’s public school system took their children or grandchildren on trips to Disney World, New Orleans and other locations using tickets that were meant for homeless students. The report focuses on Linda Wilson, who was the Queens regional manager for the office that supports students in temporary housing. It says she took her own children on trips that were paid for through grants for homeless students and encouraged employees she supervised to do the same. Wilson denied wrongdoing and told the New York Post that the probe was “a witch hunt.”

