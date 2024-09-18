Blinken says surprise escalations threaten to derail talks for a cease-fire in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed frustration at surprise escalations that threaten to derail efforts to broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza. Speaking Wednesday in Egypt, Blinken said the U.S. is assessing a deadly attack that caused pagers used by Hezbollah to explode in Lebanon. The U.S., Egypt and other international partners are working for an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt nearly a year of fighting in Gaza and release hostages held by the militant group. The U.S. says such a deal is the best chance at tamping down wider regional tensions, with Israeli leaders threatening to step up military action against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and the pager attack risking further escalation.

