Boeing CEO says the company will begin furloughs soon to save cash during labor strike

Boeing’s CEO says the company will begin laying off a large number of employees to save cash during the strike by union machinists. Chief executive Kelly Ortberg said Wednesday that the layoffs would affect executives, managers and other employees. Factory workers in the Pacific Northwest began a strike last Friday after rejecting a proposal to raise pay by 25% over four years. They want raises of at least 40%. The layoffs are expected to affect tens of thousands of Boeing employees. Ortberg says employees will be furloughed for one week every four weeks. The CEO says he and other senior executives will take pay cuts for as long as the strike lasts.

