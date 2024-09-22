Round ’em up: Eight bulls escape a Massachusetts rodeo and charge through a mall parking lot

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — This is no bull: First responders in a Massachusetts city had to exercise some impromptu roundup skills when eight bulls escaped from a rodeo. Video posted online captured the moment on Sunday when the bulls escaped from the rodeo at a mall parking lot in North Attleboro. The bulls charged through the crowded parking lot, knocking down fencing, bumping against a tent and rumbling away. The North Attleboro Fire Department issued a warning that the bulls were dangerous. Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon but firefighters said one of them was still on the lam.

