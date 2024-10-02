Figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for sexual maltreatment

Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for sexual maltreatment. The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced the suspension Wednesday. The ban is a result of an investigation into an allegation that Sorensen sexually assaulted an American figure skating coach and former skater in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2012. Sorensen has denied the allegation, which has not been tested in court. Skate Canada, the country’s governing body of figure skating, said in a statement it is aware of the suspension and is taking necessary action to comply with it.

