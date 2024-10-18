Prague bans nighttime pub crawls to deal with drunk and rowdy visitors

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech capital has approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, a popular pastime for tourists that has raked in the cash for bars but caused misery for residents and authorities alike. The outings see boisterous tourist groups moving from bar to bar in Prague’s historic district. They drew more than 7 million tourists last year. But they have brought loud noises at night and garbage on the streets, and have been one of the more unsavoury outcomes of over-tourism felt across Europe. Prague finally decided to enforce a ban, which will take effect in November. Officials say the ban’s aim wasn’t to prevent people from having a drink in this beer-loving country.

