The Czech Republic becomes one of last EU countries to sign a treaty with the Vatican

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has signed a treaty over its relations with the Vatican, becoming one of the last European Union countries to do so. The lower chamber of Parliament rejected the treaty in 2003, saying the Catholic Church would receive preferential treatment over other churches and that it would be disadvantageous for the country, considered one of the most atheist in the European Union. The document was signed Thursday in Prague by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Fiala called it a “balanced” document that “fully respects our legal order.” The document still has to be approved by both houses of Parliament and ratified by President Petr Pavel to become effective.

