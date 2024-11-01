Shootings kill 2 and wound 6 during Halloween celebrations in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings that took place among crowds during Halloween celebrations in Orlando. Police Chief Eric Smith says Orlando officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city’s downtown shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. A second shooting minutes later happened within a short distance of officers and they quickly made an arrest. Smith says the six wounded adults were transported to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition. Florida State Attorney Andrew Baine says charging the teen suspect as an adult is a possibility based on information from the ongoing police investigation.

