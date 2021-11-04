Washoe County deputy pleads no contest in fatal crash

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a Reno crash that killed a motorcyclist last October. Judge Derek Dreiling of Reno Justice Court sentenced Deputy Jade Brinson on Tuesday in the death of 74-year-old Joel Edwards of Sparks. A lawyer for Edwards’ family said they hoped Brinson would get some jail time and were disappointed by the sentence Attorney David Houston also said the family will seek a financial settlement with the county. Edwards was killed Oct. 16 when Brinson made a left turn into Edwards’ path while responding to reports of a drunk driver.