Reserve batteries… Texas A&M uses bench to down Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backup guard Quenton Jackson scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Texas A&M ran past Notre Dame 73-67 in the final game at the Maui Invitational. Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, also in reserve, scored 17 and 14 points respectively for the Aggies. Blake Wesley’s 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a 41-27 lead three minutes into the first half before the Aggies applied defensive pressure, turned the Irish over and proceeded to outscore them 27-13 over the next nine minutes.