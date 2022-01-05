Shows go on in Las Vegas, despite ‘alarming’ COVID-19 surge

By KEN RITTER and SAM METZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Healthcare providers in the Las Vegas area are facing challenges due to rising case numbers and hospitalizations that health officials attribute to the rise of the omicron variant. Though Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday acknowledged “the alarming number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” events like New Year’s Eve, the CES convention and professional sports continue to bring hundreds of thousands to Las Vegas. All the while, the region is closing its sole mass testing site to open a larger facility at a stadium and hospitals are reporting overcrowded emergency rooms are causing patients to wait.