FBI: Agent involved in barricade-related shooting in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas bureau of the FBI says one of their agents has been involved in a barricade-related shooting and one person was wounded. The FBI says the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in the northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas Metro Police says its officers were assisting the FBI with a barricaded person in a residential area. No details have been immediately released and it’s unclear who was shot and the extent of that person’s injuries. Acting Special Agent in Charge W.M. Herrington says that in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.