One woman dead after shooting in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed one woman is dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood during the early hours of Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened on N. Granada Ave in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates.

News Channel 3 first starting hearing reports of a murder that happened around 2:40 a.m.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital, which is what led police to the scene of the crime.

The victim is not a resident of the neighborhood according to police. There is no information regarding a suspect.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.