Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
Updated
today at 8:54 AM
Published 7:56 AM

2 people killed in early morning dispute

KESQ

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene for reports of a man with a knife on the 72322 block of Highway 111 at 6:55 a.m.

KESQ

One person was detained, according to a department spokesperson.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Additional details on the suspect were not released.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content