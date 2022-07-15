2 people killed in early morning dispute

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene for reports of a man with a knife on the 72322 block of Highway 111 at 6:55 a.m.

One person was detained, according to a department spokesperson.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Additional details on the suspect were not released.