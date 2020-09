Look inside: SoFi stadium now open, but without fans amid coronavirus pandemic

California

It's unclear when any fans will get to see it, but the $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers was officially opened Tuesday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, setting the stage for a spectator-less debut this weekend.





























































































An inside look at the new SoFi stadium. Photos: KEYT

Rams owner and project developer Stan Kroenke, Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Inglewood Mayor James Butts did the honors, using a ceremonially large scissors to snip a ribbon and formally open SoFi Stadium.

"We are in the team business, and you can't get to a moment like today without a great team," Kroenke said. "I would like to thank the 17,000

people who have worked on this project over the past four years. During a period of unrest and change in many parts of the country, it's been our deepest privilege to work on a project this special with such a diverse workforce. Thank you for making our vision a reality.'' Rams owner and project developer Stan Kroenke

With Kroenke developing and bankrolling the project, the Rams will be

the stadium's primary tenant, although the Chargers will share the venue. The Rams will christen the stadium Sunday night when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised matchup.

Chargers locker room at SoFi stadium. Photo: KEYT

But the stadium will be devoid of fans, thanks to the continuing

coronavirus pandemic. The only occupants of the seats -- which is designed for 70,000 fans but can hold up to 100,000 for select events -- will be cardboard cutouts purchased by fans who want their faces to be in the stands.

Continuing development

The stadium instantly becomes Inglewood's crown jewel, sitting

adjacent to the Forum. A new Clippers arena will soon take shape across the

street.

The stadium will ultimately be surrounded on the 300-acre property by

a sweeping entertainment complex, including a performing arts venue.

The 3.1 million-square-foot stadium itself features more than 260

suites and a 70,000-square-foot wrap-around video board, billed as the only 4K end-to-end videoboard in sports.

SoFi Stadium. Photo: KEYT

"When you see our SoFi Stadium home and the ongoing development

surrounding it, you have to marvel at Stan Kroenke's vision,'' Spanos said.

"This is an iconic project, anchored by an iconic stadium, that will not only

redefine the city of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los

Angeles for the next century and beyond. This has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to usher in a new era of Chargers football on what will

undoubtedly be the grandest stage in all of sports.''

Future events planned

The stadium has already booked a variety of musical performances,

although they were delayed due to the coronavirus. Taylor Swift has been

scheduled to star in the venue's first event, with Kenny Chesney, Motley Crue and Def Leppard already booked.

The venue will also host Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and college football's

national championship in 2023, along with opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

Tonight on News Channel 3 at 5:00, we'll bring you inside the stadium to show you just what $5 billion dollars will create.