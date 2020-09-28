Live at noon: Update on wildfires and coronavirus from Gov. Newsom

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing wildfires.

2 new California wildfires burn nearly 10,000 acres in a day and force evacuations

Two new wildfires grew by nearly 10,000 acres in a day in California, where more than 3.6 million acres have burned this year.

Fueled by dry conditions and high winds, the Zogg Fire in Shasta County and the Glass Fire further south in Napa County had torched 7,000 and 2,500 acres, respectively, by Sunday night after starting earlier in the day.

The Glass Fire tore through vineyards and structures Sunday evening, roaring over hills and jumping across both the Silverado Trail and the Lodi River, despite fire crews efforts to contain it, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.

"It's a cremation," Craig Battuello, whose family has raised grapes in St. Helena for more than a century, told the station.

There have been more than 8,100 wildfires in the state this year and firefighters continue to fight 25 major blazes, CalFire said in a news release Sunday.

"Since August 15, when California's fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 7,000 structures destroyed," the release said.

