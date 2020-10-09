Watch: CA Homekey awards to be announced at 12:15

California

Governor Newsom is set to announce the fourth round of awards provided under a program called Homekey. It's California's effort to help cities and counties develop permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Homekey in Coachella Valley

Over the summer, the City of Palm Springs unanimously approved allocating $3 million out of $10 million in state funding it received to a low-income permanent housing project. Officials have been considering whether to convert Ivy Palm Resort at 2000 N Palm Canyon Drive into apartments that could house individuals and families.

"It’s not a shelter, it’s not a drop-in facility. It’s basically a facility for really low-income housing," Public Policy Advisor for Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Greg Rodriguez said in August.

The opportunity emerged from COVID-19 relief funds. Under California's Homekey grant program $550 million is available through the state's allocation of federal coronavirus aid. Public entities can apply for grants to transform hotels, motels and buildings into long-term housing facilities.

Project Roomkey in Coachella Valley

Seven valley hotels and motels are currently participating in the statewide program called Project Roomkey.

California launched the program back in April. It’s designed to offer housing to those facing homelessness and those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

