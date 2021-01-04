Watch live: Newsom’s first coronavirus news conference of 2021

California

California Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking at noon Monday for his first live update in 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his December 30 address, Newsom laid out a $2 billion plan to reopen schools to in-person learning, starting with younger students.

News of the education plan came a day after the regional stay-at-home order was extended indefinitely in Southern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the impact of surge upon surge from recent holiday travel. Intensive care units in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining.

To start off 2021, Newsom's office is encouraging Californians to sign up for a statewide cell-phone-based system designed to notify residents when they've been exposed to COVID-19.

