One-on-one: Karen Devine talks with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on California leadership

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Kevin Faulconer formally rolled out his campaign for California governor Tuesday with a blistering attack on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom paired with a symbolic flourish: He arrived in a yellow school bus to underscore the frustration of parents whose kids remain locked out of classrooms because of the pandemic.

Appearing with a small group of supporters outside a shuttered public school in Los Angeles, the former San Diego mayor said California had been transformed under Newsom from a lodestar for opportunity to “the land of broken promises.”

He described a government dominated by Democrats in Sacramento as disconnected from the struggles of workaday Californians, and said while millions try to figure out daycare or find a new job, the governor “feels none of the consequences.”

He faulted Newsom for zig-zag leadership during the outbreak that led to millions of lost jobs and a bumpy vaccine rollout, stranding public school children at home while Newsom’s own youngsters attend private, in-person classes, and a massive unemployment benefits scandal.

He also chided the governor for attending a dinner with friends and lobbyists at the opulent French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley after telling residents to spurn social gatherings and stay at home for safety.

“Public schools should start safely reopening now,” Faulconer said. “Parents across California are fed up.”

The centrist former mayor enters the race with urgent challenges. He needs to quickly become better known in the state of 40 million people, raise tens of millions of dollars for the campaign and figure out a way to break the GOP’s miserable track record in big races. The party hasn’t won a statewide contest in California since 2006.

Faulconer’s announcement came as supporters of a possible recall that could oust Newsom from office continue gathering the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot this year.

They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million signatures so far. Faulconer said he will run in the recall if it qualifies or, if it doesn’t, challenge Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

A Republican field is beginning to take shape.

Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, has said he is a likely candidate, whether in a recall or next year. Technology investor Chamath Palihapitiya is considering a run and another name mentioned in Republican circles is ex-President Donald Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who lives in California.

