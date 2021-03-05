CA to allow MLB, theme parks, & live shows to resume at reduced capacity on April 1

California

California to allow Major League Baseball, parks like Disneyland, live shows to resume at reduced capacity on April 1.

Theme parks across the state will be allowed to reopen with 15% capacity for counties in the red tier. Theme parks will only be open to California residents, addresses will be checked when purchasing a ticket.

Indoor rides will remain closed.

For those itching to get back into a somewhat normal Disneyland experience, Anaheim is in Orange County, which is not currently in the purple tier but is getting very close.

Orange County metrics as of 3/2/21

Requirements for tiers

Officials also announced that outdoor spectator sports like Major League Baseball and live performances will be allowed to have 20% attendance once a county enters a red tier.

This change will also take effect starting April 1, which is the opening day for the MLB season.

The home counties of all of California's five MLB teams are currently in the purple tier, but all five of the county's metrics are getting increasingly closer to reaching the red tier and could be a few weeks away of being moved to the red tier.

Counties in the purple tier will have attendance limited to 100 or fewer "regional attendees," according to the state’s Blueprint for reopening

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on reopenings around the state, including here in Riverside County.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter here.