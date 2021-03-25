Gov. Newsom shares updates on vaccination efforts including distribution expansion

California

Governor Newsom share an update on California's efforts to ramp up vaccinations, with a focus on hard-to-reach communities.

One of the major updates from Thursday's update was that the state is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15.

“In just a few weeks, there’ll be no rules, no limitations, as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered,” Newsom said at a news conference in Orange County. “This state is going to come roaring back.”

expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month. That’s a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week the state is currently getting.

Newsom said the state will continue to target underserved communities by working with labor groups to reach essential workers and letting health providers target vaccinations by ZIP code.

