Walk-ins welcome: Coronavirus vaccines available today in Palm Springs, Beaumont

California

Thanks to "an excess number of COVID-19 vaccine doses today," Palm Springs officials say they are welcoming people to the Convention Center distribution site with or without an appointment today. You're eligible if you live or work (with proof of employment) in Riverside County and are 16 years of age or older. City officials say you can make an appointment but it's not required.

Register at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine-with-Registration

Health officials in Riverside County say walk-ins will be accepted at several vaccine clinics including Chatigny Senior Center in Beaumont. The other locations are Moreno Valley Mall, Heritage High School, and Tahquitz High School. This is for today only, according to Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

TODAY ONLY for March 30: Walk-ins will be accepted at the following vaccine clinics: Chatigny Senior Center in Beaumont, Moreno Valley Mall, Heritage High School and Tahquitz High School. No appointments needed after 10 a.m. for today only. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/uQf7YIAeRn — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) March 30, 2021

On Monday, extra vaccine doses were available for walk-ins in Palm Springs. After nearly an hour, all extra vaccine doses were filled at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

There are several hundred appointments still available at the Indio and Palm Springs clinics. Register at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine-with-Registration

MORE: Vaccine eligibility expands this week to ages 50+, but some are getting early extra doses

https://youtu.be/ZCAVRxhH-NM

California will expand eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to people ages 50 and older, starting Thursday, April 1.

By the end of the week, eligible people will be able to get vaccinated at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, as the hospital gears up to take its vaccination site public starting Friday, April 2.

Vaccines will be offered five days a week, with the site remaining open two days a week until 6:30 p.m. Appointments are already listed on eisenhowerhealth.org.