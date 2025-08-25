Ground stop issued at airports in LA, Long Beach, and Orange County due to thunderstorms

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport, Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport in Orange County due to thunderstorm activity in the region.

All departing flights have been halted.

As of 3:30 p.m., there's been no word of a ground stop at the Palm Springs International Airport.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place for Palm Springs until 3:30pm.

