Skip to Content
Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking monsoonal thunderstorms across the region

By
Published 5:59 AM

It's another humid and warm day here in the Coachella Valley with another round of monsoonal thunderstorms and rain in the forecast. As the moisture mixes with the warm weather, instability increases at the surface. When that mixture is forced up due to the mountains (a phenomenon known as orographic lift), cumulus clouds and thunderstorms can easily form. We are tracking the potential for precipitation as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

As we track the potential for wet weather across the region, we are tracking the risk for localized flooding. This is particularly the case in Imperial County and eastern Riverside County, where a Flood Watch is in place. This is in place through 9 PM. All of this monsoonal potential comes as a ridge of high pressure dominates the Southwestern US, funneling moisture into the region.

We remain under that First Alert Weather Alert for all of today and most of tomorrow, as monsoonal rain and thunderstorm chances remain present throughout the region. Temperature-wise, however, it's looking much nicer this week, with highs expected to be at or below the seasonal average.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content