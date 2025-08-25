First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking monsoonal thunderstorms across the region

It's another humid and warm day here in the Coachella Valley with another round of monsoonal thunderstorms and rain in the forecast. As the moisture mixes with the warm weather, instability increases at the surface. When that mixture is forced up due to the mountains (a phenomenon known as orographic lift), cumulus clouds and thunderstorms can easily form. We are tracking the potential for precipitation as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

As we track the potential for wet weather across the region, we are tracking the risk for localized flooding. This is particularly the case in Imperial County and eastern Riverside County, where a Flood Watch is in place. This is in place through 9 PM. All of this monsoonal potential comes as a ridge of high pressure dominates the Southwestern US, funneling moisture into the region.

We remain under that First Alert Weather Alert for all of today and most of tomorrow, as monsoonal rain and thunderstorm chances remain present throughout the region. Temperature-wise, however, it's looking much nicer this week, with highs expected to be at or below the seasonal average.