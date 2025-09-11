Federal judge protects journalists covering immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - In another challenge to the Trump administration's sweeping immigration raids in Southern California, a federal district court judge in Los Angeles has issued a preliminary injunction today blocking the Department of Homeland Security from attacking, threatening and interfering with journalists, legal observers and protesters.

In a 45-page opinion, Judge Hernán Vera of the Central District Court of California determined that ''the record includes detailed and credible declarations from nearly 50 journalists, legal observers, and protesters,'' which showed DHS retaliation against people for protesting against and reporting on the violent immigration raids in Southern California.

"[U]nder the guise of protecting the public, federal agents have endangered large numbers of peaceful protestors, legal observers, and journalists'' as well as the public that relies on them to hold their government accountable,'' Judge Vera's ruling states. ''The First Amendment demands better."

This preliminary injunction applies to the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, BraunHagey & Borden LLP, the Law Office of Carol A. Sobel, the Law Office of Peter Bibring, and Schonbrun, Seplow, Harris, Hoffman & Zeldes LLP.