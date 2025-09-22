Vigil held For missing RivCo teen whose body was found in pop singer D4vd’s car

LAKE ELSINORE (KESQ) - Big questions remain today in the investigation into the death of a 15-year-old girl whose decomposing body was found cut up in a Hollywood tow yard in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by popular singer d4vd.

PHOTO: Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15-year-old reported missing,

Photo Date: undated

Community members gathered for a vigil in Celeste Rivas' hometown of Lake Elsinore on Sunday to remember the teen whose remains were found in the trunk of a car registered in Texas to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, whose performing career appears to have come to a halt.

The vehicle had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for an extended period before it was towed to an official police impound lot.

Rivas had been reported missing by her mother last year, when the girl was just 13.

Her remains were found on Sept. 8, a day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

The Tesla had been abandoned near a home in the 1300 block of Doheny Place, not far from a home D4vd had rented.

Last week, police served a search warrant at the house and took several items as possible evidence in the ongoing investigation into Rivas' death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

D4vd has been in the last leg of a U.S. tour when Rivas' body was discovered. Several shows were cancelled, including one that had been scheduled for Saturday night at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

According to various reports, his label, Interscope Records, has halted all promotion of D4vd latest record, "Withered," and a deluxe version of the LP that was to have dropped on Friday.

David Anthony Burke, who uses the stage name d4vd

At Sunday's vigil, several people expressed grief and suspicion over the Rivas' death.

"I'm feeling heartbroken, devastated for hearing about the news. I didn't know Celeste personally but it hits home," Lake Elsinore resident Gabriela Flores told KABC 7.

A neighbor recalled seeing Rivas walking home from school before she ran away, something she had done before, according to news reports.

"Even though I didn't know her, I just couldn't even breathe, knowing that a child had to go through that," Kayleigh Cortez told KABC, Channel 7.

"My nephew went to school with her since kindergarten and I just want to say as a... if it was my daughter, I wouldn't want her to be forgotten. I just want justice for this little girl because whatever happened to her wasn't just an accident... I don't want her to be forgotten," said another resident.

D4vd reportedly has a tattoo that matches the one reading "Shhh" that the Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed was on Rivas' index finger.

A representative for the singer has said that his client is cooperating with the investigation.