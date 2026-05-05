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Live Nation reports $3.8 billion revenue, posts loss

FOX 13 Seattle
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Published 3:40 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Beverly Hills-based Live Nation Entertainment today reported nearly $3.8 billion in first-quarter revenue, even as the company posted a loss tied largely to legal costs stemming from a recent antitrust case.

The company reported an operating loss of $371 million, including about $450 million in legal accruals following last month's jury verdict that found Live Nation violated antitrust laws.

Despite the loss, Live Nation said revenue increased 12% compared to the same period last year, with strong demand for live events continuing into 2026.   

Deferred revenue -- tied to concerts and events scheduled later this year -- rose 22% to $6.6 billion, signaling continued momentum heading into the peak concert season.

The company said it has sold about 107 million tickets so far this year, up 11% from the same period in 2025.   

The earnings report comes weeks after a federal jury in New York found Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster liable for anticompetitive conduct in a case brought by a coalition of states.

The lawsuit alleged the company used exclusive agreements and industry dominance to limit competition in the concert and ticketing market, contributing to higher prices and reduced consumer choice.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called the verdict a victory for consumers, artists and venues, while the company has previously denied maintaining an unlawful monopoly and argued that rising ticket prices are driven by factors such as production costs and demand.

The case is expected to return to court for further proceedings, including potential penalties and other remedies.

Article Topic Follows: California

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