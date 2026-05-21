LACo man who worked in homeless outreach arrested on fentanyl charge

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Culver City man who formerly worked for a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless was arrested today on a federal charge of possessing fentanyl during a police stop near MacArthur Park earlier this month.

Christopher Barret Johnson, 42, is charged in Los Angeles federal court with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Johnson worked until last September for People Assisting the Homeless, a statewide nonprofit that offers services to homeless people including street outreach, interim and permanent housing, according to PATH spokesman Tyler Renner.

Although the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release that PATH serves "as a vendor distributing syringes" in MacArthur Park, Renner said in a statement that the organization does not provide syringes or any services in that area of the city.

Johnson is expected to make his initial appearance Friday in the downtown Los Angeles courthouse.

It was not immediately known if he had retained legal counsel.

PATH "is outraged and deeply disturbed that an individual would falsely represent themselves as a current employee,'' Renner said.

According to an affidavit, during the late evening of May 5, Los Angeles police officers patrolled the MacArthur Park area, which is notorious for the use and sale illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, in open-air markets.

About 10:20 p.m., the officers observed a white BMW lacking a front license plate abruptly conduct a U-turn in front of them. The officers then conducted a traffic stop on the BMW, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The vehicle's sole occupant was Johnson, who "appeared very nervous,'' the affidavit states. While speaking with Johnson, one of the officers allegedly observed in plain view on the BMW's center console a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

The officer also saw Johnson carrying two knives in his waistband, documents allege, and Johnson was ordered out of the car.

Federal prosecutors contend a pat-down search resulted in a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine in Johnson's left front trouser pocket. A search of the BMW resulted in a partially opened backpack that contained more plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and fentanyl, a digital scale that had fentanyl residue on it, empty plastic baggies and cash, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors also contend that additional plastic baggies containing fentanyl were recovered in the car, along with cash and a large amount of plastic baggies in the center console.

Subsequent laboratory analysis confirmed that the drugs seized from Johnson's BMW and person included at least 142 grams of a substance that contained fentanyl and nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Johnson would face between five and 40 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.

"PATH will fully cooperate in any further legal proceedings and remains hopeful that the justice system will appropriately address any harm caused to the unhoused individuals we are dedicated to serving,'' Renner said.

Renner said the organization's staff "work diligently to connect individuals with substance use treatment, mental health care and physical health services that support long-term stability and self-sufficiency."

While not currently servicing MacArthur Park, the organization does have a limited harm reduction contract in the eastern part of the county that provides clean syringes and containers, Narcan, fentanyl testing strips and connections to substance abuse treatment programs, Renner said.