San Bernardino County declares local health emergency, no coronavirus cases reported yet

Coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Public Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors declared a local health emergency on Tuesday to help continue to prepare in case coronavirus were to appear in the county.

“The purpose of this declaration is not to alarm people but to increase the focus on preparedness for both the public and county government departments and agencies,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The health risk to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there still are no cases in San Bernardino County, although there are several confirmed cases in neighboring Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Local Coronavirus Coverage

A county notice further reveals that since January 25, several agencies have been preparing for the possible arrival of the virus within the county. That is the same day the county was notified an aircraft carrying U.S. citizens evacuated from the region in China where the virus had originated might be arriving at Ontario International Airport. The flight was later diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

The County Department of Public Health activated its Department Operations Center on March 3.

County departments and agencies including Public Health, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Office of Emergency Services, County Fire, Sheriff, and the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency regularly meet to coordinate efforts.

County Public Health is continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to respond to reports of COVID-19.

"Although Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency to help the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19, the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time," reads the County's notice.

The World Health Organization advises people to frequently wash their hands, maintain social distancing, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene.

For more information on COVID-19, please call (800) 722-4794 or visit the County Public Health COVID-19 webpage at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

Health officials advise people who think they have coronavirus symptoms to contact their doctor BEFORE going to the hospital to avoid possibly spreading the illness.

Those in the Coachella Valley can call Eisenhower Health at Eisenhower Health’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 to determine next steps before going to any facility.